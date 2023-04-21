In early trading on Friday, shares of HCA Healthcare topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, HCA Healthcare registers a 19.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Berkley, trading down 9.6%. Berkley is lower by about 21.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 4.3%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WRB, HCA

