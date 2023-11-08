In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software registers a 41.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 14.6%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Paramount Global, trading down 7.4%, and DaVita, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBD, TTWO

