In early trading on Friday, shares of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Live Nation Entertainment registers a 6.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), trading down 11.3%. Warner Bros Discovery is lower by about 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG), trading down 8.0%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBD, LYV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.