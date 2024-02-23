And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), trading down 11.3%. Warner Bros Discovery is lower by about 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG), trading down 8.0%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 4.3% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBD, LYV
