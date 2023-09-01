In early trading on Friday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Illumina has lost about 15.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 6.1%. Warner Bros Discovery is showing a gain of 30.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Paramount Global, trading down 4.9%, and Intel, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBD, ILMN

