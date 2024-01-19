In early trading on Friday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.1%, and State Street, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBA, TRV

