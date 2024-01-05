In early trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Brands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Constellation Brands registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Humana, trading down 2.0%, and Lamb Weston Holdings, trading up 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBA, STZ

