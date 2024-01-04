In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 10.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are APA, trading down 6.1%, and Epam Systems, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBA, LW

