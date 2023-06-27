In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.3%. Year to date, Generac Holdings registers a 38.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 9.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CF Industries Holdings, trading down 3.2%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WBA, GNRC

