In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts has lost about 4.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 2.3%. VFC is lower by about 56.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Generac Holdings, trading down 2.0%, and Live Nation Entertainment, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, WYNN

