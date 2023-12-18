In early trading on Monday, shares of Marathon Oil topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Marathon Oil has lost about 7.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 8.4%. VFC is lower by about 34.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Archer Daniels Midland, trading down 2.9%, and Etsy, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, MRO

