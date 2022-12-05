In early trading on Monday, shares of MGM Resorts International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, MGM Resorts International has lost about 14.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 7.0%. VFC is lower by about 57.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 4.5%, and Carnival, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, MGM

