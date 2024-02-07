In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.1%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 10.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 8.9%. VFC is lower by about 17.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cincinnati Financial, trading down 4.6%, and Emerson Electric, trading up 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, ENPH

