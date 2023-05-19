In early trading on Friday, shares of Catalent topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.4%. Year to date, Catalent has lost about 19.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is VFC, trading down 5.1%. VFC is lower by about 28.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 4.3%, and DXC Technology, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: VFC, CTLT

