In early trading on Tuesday, shares of General Motors topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, General Motors registers a 8.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Parcel Service, trading down 7.8%. United Parcel Service is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Schlumberger, trading down 7.5%, and MSCI, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UPS, GM

