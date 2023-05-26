In early trading on Friday, shares of Monolithic Power Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Monolithic Power Systems registers a 46.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 11.7%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Target, trading down 2.4%, and Paramount Global, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, MPWR

