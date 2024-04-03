News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, GE

April 03, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 38.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 10.8%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 6.7%, and NRG Energy, trading up 2.9% on the day.

