In early trading on Wednesday, shares of General Electric topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, General Electric registers a 38.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 10.8%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 6.7%, and NRG Energy, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ULTA, GE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.