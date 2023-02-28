In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, DENTSPLY SIRONA registers a 18.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Universal Health Services, trading down 9.9%. Universal Health Services, is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 9.6%, and Advance Auto Parts, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UHS, XRAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.