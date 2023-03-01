In early trading on Wednesday, shares of First Solar topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.0%. Year to date, First Solar registers a 25.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Universal Health Services, trading down 3.1%. Universal Health Services, is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Target, trading down 3.0%, and Verisk Analytics, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UHS, FSLR

