In early trading on Tuesday, shares of First Republic Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 46.6%. Year to date, First Republic Bank has lost about 62.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.8%. United Airlines Holdings is showing a gain of 22.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alaska Air Group, trading down 2.0%, and KeyCorp, trading up 15.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: UAL, FRC

