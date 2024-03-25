In early trading on Monday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 34.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 5.2%. Take-Two Interactive Software is lower by about 10.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.2%, and DexCom, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, MU

