In early trading on Friday, shares of Steel Dynamics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Steel Dynamics registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods, trading down 2.4%. Tyson Foods is lower by about 16.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.2%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSN, STLD

