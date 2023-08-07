In early trading on Monday, shares of DaVita (DVA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, DaVita registers a 54.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods (TSN), trading down 8.1%. Tyson Foods is lower by about 16.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortrea Holdings (FTRE), trading down 4.1%, and Viatris (VTRS), trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSN, DVA

