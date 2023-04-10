In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital (WDC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 20.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla (TSLA), trading down 4.2%. Tesla is showing a gain of 43.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MSCI (MSCI), trading down 3.3%, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), trading up 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, WDC

