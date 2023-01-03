In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Newmont topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Newmont registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 8.3%. Tesla is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Molina Healthcare, trading down 4.1%, and Paramount Global, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, NEM

