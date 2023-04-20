In early trading on Thursday, shares of Horton topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Horton registers a 23.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 7.5%. Tesla is showing a gain of 35.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AT&T, trading down 7.4%, and Snap-On, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, DHI

