S&P 500 Movers: TRMB, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.5%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 22.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Trimble, trading down 5.5%. Trimble is lower by about 36.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.3%, and Match Group, trading up 8.5% on the day.

