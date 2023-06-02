In early trading on Friday, shares of DISH Network topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.5%. Year to date, DISH Network has lost about 47.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is T-Mobile US, trading down 7.6%. T-Mobile US is lower by about 8.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AT&T, trading down 4.0%, and DuPont, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TMUS, DISH

