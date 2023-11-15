News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: TJX, TGT

November 15, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, Target has lost about 12.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is TJX Companies, trading down 3.9%. TJX Companies is showing a gain of 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Cigna Group, trading down 2.6%, and VFC, trading up 12.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

