S&P 500 Movers: TJX, TGT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Target topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.8%. Year to date, Target has lost about 12.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is TJX Companies, trading down 3.9%. TJX Companies is showing a gain of 11.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Cigna Group, trading down 2.6%, and VFC, trading up 12.3% on the day.

