In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Dollar Tree topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Dollar Tree has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teleflex, trading down 4.1%. Teleflex is lower by about 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 3.2%, and CF Industries Holdings, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TFX, DLTR

