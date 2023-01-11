In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Bio-Rad Laboratories registers a 8.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teleflex, trading down 5.2%. Teleflex is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuitive Surgical, trading down 4.5%, and Pool, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TFX, BIO

