In early trading on Wednesday, shares of State Street topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, State Street has lost about 15.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Techne, trading down 74.3%. Bio-Techne is lower by about 83.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetApp, trading down 8.0%, and Biogen, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TECH, STT

