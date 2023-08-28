In early trading on Monday, shares of Boston Scientific topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.2%. Year to date, Boston Scientific registers a 16.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bio-Techne, trading down 2.2%. Bio-Techne is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Arista Networks, trading down 1.9%, and MMM, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TECH, BSX

