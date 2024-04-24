In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Hasbro (HAS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, Hasbro registers a 27.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teledyne Technologies (TDY), trading down 6.7%. Teledyne Technologies is lower by about 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy (ENPH), trading down 4.1%, and Wabtec Corp (WAB), trading up 10.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TDY, HAS

