And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Teledyne Technologies (TDY), trading down 6.7%. Teledyne Technologies is lower by about 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy (ENPH), trading down 4.1%, and Wabtec Corp (WAB), trading up 10.8% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TDY, HAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.