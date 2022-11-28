In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 28.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is TransDigm Group, trading down 4.2%. TransDigm Group is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are APA, trading down 3.6%, and PayPal Holdings, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TDG, MRNA

