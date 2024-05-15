In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Marketaxess Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Marketaxess Holdings has lost about 27.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Synchrony Financial, trading down 2.3%. Synchrony Financial is showing a gain of 15.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Solventum, trading down 2.3%, and Vistra, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SYF, MKTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.