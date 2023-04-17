Markets
S&P 500 Movers: STT, ENPH

April 17, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 15.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is State Street, trading down 14.2%. State Street is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 7.8%, and Digital Realty Trust, trading up 4.7% on the day.

