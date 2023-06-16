In early trading on Friday, shares of Corning topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Corning registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Steel Dynamics, trading down 2.6%. Steel Dynamics is showing a gain of 5.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 2.4%, and West Pharmaceutical Services, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: STLD, GLW

