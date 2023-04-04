In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Etsy has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Steel Dynamics, trading down 6.3%. Steel Dynamics is showing a gain of 8.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 5.3%, and ServiceNow, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: STLD, ETSY

