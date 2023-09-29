In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.7%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 16.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Schlumberger, trading down 2.1%. Schlumberger is showing a gain of 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Halliburton, trading down 2.0%, and Trimble, trading up 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SLB, NKE

