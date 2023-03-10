In early trading on Friday, shares of Newmont topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Newmont has lost about 8.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SVB Financial Group, trading down 60.4%. SVB Financial Group is lower by about 53.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 50.8%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, NEM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.