S&P 500 Movers: SIVB, LW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SVB Financial Group, trading down 7.3%. SVB Financial Group is lower by about 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.8%, and Western Digital, trading up 4.6% on the day.

