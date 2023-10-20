In early trading on Friday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software registers a 38.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 27.0%. SolarEdge Technologies is lower by about 70.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regions Financial, trading down 13.1%, and General Motors, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SEDG, TTWO

