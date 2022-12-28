In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Generac Holdings has lost about 72.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 3.5%. SolarEdge Technologies is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are EQT, trading down 3.2%, and Tesla, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SEDG, GNRC

