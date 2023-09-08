In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 24.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 3.3%. SolarEdge Technologies is lower by about 48.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 3.0%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SEDG, EXPE

