SEDG

S&P 500 Movers: SEDG, EXPE

September 08, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 24.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 3.3%. SolarEdge Technologies is lower by about 48.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bio-Rad Laboratories, trading down 3.0%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 2.9% on the day.

