In early trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 41.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 6.5%. SolarEdge Technologies is lower by about 75.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle trading down 4.7%, and Insulet, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SEDG, CEG

