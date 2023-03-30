Markets
S&P 500 Movers: SCHW, SEDG

March 30, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of SolarEdge Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, SolarEdge Technologies registers a 8.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Charles Schwab, trading down 3.0%. Charles Schwab is lower by about 35.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 1.4%, and Paycom Software, trading up 5.0% on the day.

