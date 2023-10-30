In early trading on Monday, shares of Western Digital topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.3%. Year to date, Western Digital registers a 36.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Revvity trading down 17.0%. Revvity is lower by about 42.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ON Semiconductor, trading down 15.4%, and AbbVie, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RVTY, WDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.