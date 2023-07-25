News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: RTX, PKG

July 25, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Packaging Corp of America topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Packaging Corp of America registers a 19.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Raytheon Technologies, trading down 14.9%. Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 18.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alaska Air Group, trading down 10.7%, and F5, trading up 7.2% on the day.

