In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Packaging Corp of America topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, Packaging Corp of America registers a 19.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Raytheon Technologies, trading down 14.9%. Raytheon Technologies is lower by about 18.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alaska Air Group, trading down 10.7%, and F5, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RTX, PKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.