In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.8%. Year to date, Paramount Global registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Rockwell Automation, trading down 14.2%. Rockwell Automation, Inc. is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Teradyne, trading down 8.4%, and Edwards Lifesciences, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ROK, PARA

