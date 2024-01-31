News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: ROK, PARA

January 31, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.8%. Year to date, Paramount Global registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Rockwell Automation, trading down 14.2%. Rockwell Automation, Inc. is lower by about 15.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Teradyne, trading down 8.4%, and Edwards Lifesciences, trading up 6.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

