News & Insights

Markets
PYPL

S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, DVA

May 09, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DaVita topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, DaVita registers a 36.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 10.3%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Flavors & Fragrances, trading down 8.5%, and McKesson, trading up 8.4% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, DVA
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, DVA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
DVA
IFF
MCK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.