In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DaVita topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.1%. Year to date, DaVita registers a 36.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PayPal Holdings, trading down 10.3%. PayPal Holdings is lower by about 4.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Flavors & Fragrances, trading down 8.5%, and McKesson, trading up 8.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PYPL, DVA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.